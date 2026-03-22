Gujarat records Rs 2,500 cr-worth development works in 3 days; Mehsana gets Rs 938 crore projects

Gujarat has seen development works worth around Rs 2,500 crore inaugurated or initiated over the past three days, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Sunday, as he announced and launched projects worth over Rs 938 crore in Mehsana district.

At the ‘Mahimavant Mehsana’ programme in Visnagar, Patel carried out foundation-laying for works exceeding Rs 630 crore, performed ground-breaking for projects worth over Rs 168 crore, and inaugurated completed works valued at Rs 140 crore.

He said these projects would serve as milestones in the district’s overall development.

“Gujarat today leads the country in financial management, and as a result, there is no shortage of funds in the state. Every reasonable proposal from the Mehsana district will be prioritised and approved," he said.

Highlighting recent activity, he said, “In the last three days alone, development works worth more than Rs 2,500 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid across Gujarat.”

He added that infrastructure upgrades such as the doubling of the Mehsana–Palanpur railway line and the approval of the long-pending Taranga–Ambaji railway line would advance economic activity in the region.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to developing Vadnagar, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a world-class heritage town.

He referred to projects including the Prerna School, an archaeological museum and the redevelopment of the railway station.

Patel also said MoUs worth Rs 3.24 lakh crore signed during the North Gujarat Regional Vibrant Summit in Mehsana reflected the district’s industrial potential and added that it was emerging as a food processing hub.

During the programme, nutrition kits were distributed to pregnant women, and attendees took a pledge to adopt 'Swadeshi'.

State Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel said the state government was advancing development initiatives in line with the national vision.

“The Chief Minister is taking forward the torch of development initiated by the Prime Minister at a rapid pace,” he said.

Detailing farmer-focused measures, he added, “The state government has announced a Rs 11,000 crore package for farmers, under which more than Rs 250 crore has been directly credited to the accounts of farmers in Mehsana as compensation for crop losses.”

He said healthcare infrastructure had been strengthened with sub-district hospitals in Vijapur and Kheralu, while in education, alongside M.N. Science College, new colleges and facilities for preparation of competitive examinations had been established.

“The government is committed to improving the ease of living for the last person in society,” he said, adding that work on underground power lines to make cities wire-free was nearing completion in municipalities including Unjha.

He further said that integrating modern facilities with heritage sites such as the Sun Temple at Modhera and Vadnagar would support Gujarat’s role in achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision.