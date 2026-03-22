Gujarat: ‘Road to Infinity’ in Kutch near completion, to pave new path for development

The Khadir Bet region of Kutch in Gujarat is undergoing a major overhaul in terms of road transport and connectivity.

The 22-kilometre-long road is in the final stages of construction and may soon be opened for the public. Once built, it will cut across the white desert and the sea, stretching from Ekal to Bambhanka.

Modelled after Kutch’s ‘Road to Heaven’ and built at a cost of

Rs 140 crore, this ‘Road to Infinity’ will benefit a population of over 12,000 across 12 villages in Khadir Bet, ushering in a new era of development.

Previously, residents of the area had to travel over 150 kilometres to reach Bhachau Taluka headquarters; however, this distance will now be reduced to a mere 75 to 80 kilometres.

Many local residents are happy and overjoyed over the development.

A local resident, Hardeep Singh Jadeja, said, "There are 11 villages located in this Khadir region. Previously, one had to cover a distance of 180 kms to travel to Rapar or Bhachau. With the construction of this road, the distance has now been reduced to 70 kilometres. This will result in significant savings of both time and fuel during commuting."

Located along this very road is Kutch’s historic Hanuman Bet — shaped like a tortoise — home to the ancient Raneshwar Hanuman Temple.

Furthermore, this road passes in close proximity to Asia’s largest flamingo breeding ground, famously known as ‘Flamingo City.’

This will not only facilitate devotees travelling from distant places to reach Raneshwar Hanuman Temple but will also enable tourists to witness the migratory flamingos that flock to the region in large numbers during the winter season.

Mahant Yogi Devnath of the Raneshwar Hanuman Temple remarked that the construction of the Ekal-Bambhanka road will give a significant impetus to tourism and drive the overall progress of the Khadir Bet region. Furthermore, this route will assist the Army in reaching the border more quickly.

Tourist Anees Sheikh remarked that the migratory birds visit this area.

"We come here specifically to observe them. Previously, we had to undertake a journey of 300 kilometres to reach this spot; now, that distance has been reduced to a mere 150 kilometres,” he said.

The 'Road to Infinity' is poised to not only accelerate the socio-economic development of the residents of Khadir Bet but also provide tourists with an alternative route to access the archaeological site of Dholavira.

Iqbal Topiwala, Executive Engineer of the Bhuj District Panchayat, stated that residents of Khadir Bet and its surrounding areas frequently have to travel to Bhachau Taluka for work-related purposes.

"While the 'Road to Heaven' already existed, the addition of the 'Road to Infinity' will ensure even greater ease of access for visitors travelling to the archaeological site of Dholavira in Khadir Bet."

The 'Road to Infinity' will prove instrumental in enabling the people of Khadir Bet because this will enable them to have what they have been demanding for over five decades.