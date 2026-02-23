Gujarat to deepen 10 ponds per taluka under statewide Sujalam Sufalam water drive​

Gujarat will deepen 10 ponds in every taluka as part of a statewide water conservation drive launched on Monday, with the state government aiming to further raise groundwater levels ahead of the monsoon.

​Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally launched the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan, Water Conservation Public Participation 2.0, at Bhat village in Gandhinagar district, beginning the campaign by initiating the deepening of a village pond.​

Once completed, the pond’s storage capacity is expected to reach 2.01 lakh cubic feet.​

The campaign, which runs from February 23 to May 31, focuses on strengthening water storage systems and promoting rainwater harvesting across the state.​

It has been launched in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Catch the Rain” call for water conservation.​

Under the programme, around six state government departments, Water Resources, Water Supply, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, Rural Development, Forest and Environment, and Urban Development, will undertake works in all districts through public participation.​

The activities include deepening of existing ponds, desilting of check dams, reservoirs, and rivers, repair of damaged check dams, maintenance and cleaning of canals and minor channels, rainwater harvesting structures, farm ponds, earthen embankments, terrace and forest ponds, and cleaning of drinking water sources, tanks, sumps, and intake structures.​

Repair of lake waste weirs and the removal of obstructions, such as wild babul and shrubs, blocking river flow, are also part of the campaign.​

The state government has been conducting the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan annually in mission mode since 2018.​

Between 2018 and 2025, a total of 1,22,299 works were undertaken. These included 39,542 works related to pond deepening and the creation of new ponds, 26,544 check-dam desilting works, and the cleaning of canals and minor channels covering 82,240 kilometres.​

According to official figures, these efforts increased Gujarat’s water storage capacity by 1,39,959 lakh cubic feet and generated 210 lakh man-days of employment over eight years.​

Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Supply Ishwarsinh Patel, MP Hasmukh Patel, MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Rita Patel, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, senior officials, and residents attended the launch event.