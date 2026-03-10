Gujarat to digitally monitor over 1.5 lakh public assets through new safety portal

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has decided to implement an 'Asset Safety Monitoring Portal' to enable continuous digital monitoring of more than 1.5 lakh public assets, including roads, bridges, government buildings and other civic infrastructure.

The aim is to strengthen public safety and oversight of state-owned infrastructure.

The decision has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with the stated objective of prioritising citizen safety and safeguarding public property.

The state government said the initiative has been undertaken in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that public infrastructure does not pose safety risks to citizens.

According to a circular recently issued by the state’s General Administration Department (GAD), all public assets across Gujarat will be registered on a single centralised digital platform.

The system will integrate information such as GIS-based location data, photographs, details of the responsible officer and a unique digital identification for each asset.

Officials said the digital registry is intended to ensure systematic and continuous monitoring of infrastructure conditions while also creating a data-based framework for future construction and maintenance planning.

The government said the portal will help authorities identify structural weaknesses, delays in inspections and repair requirements in a timely manner.

An automated inspection calendar and a real-time alert system will be built into the platform to prompt administrative departments to carry out inspections and maintenance work when required.

Under the system, field officers will upload inspection reports and photographs through digital logins on the integrated portal.

District collectors and municipal commissioners will conduct weekly, monthly and quarterly reviews of the monitoring data, while in-charge secretaries will review the status during their visits to districts.

A dedicated Asset Safety Monitoring Cell has also been set up within the General Administration Department to oversee the system at the state level.

The cell will conduct daily monitoring and submit regular reports to the chief secretary to ensure follow-up action where necessary.

The government said the portal is designed to connect different levels of the administrative machinery through a single digital system so that monitoring and decision-making related to public infrastructure can take place in a coordinated manner.

Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen safety oversight of existing infrastructure while improving transparency and accountability in the management and maintenance of public assets across the state.



