Gujarat to host over 8,000 Ayurvedic camps and health workshops

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has announced that more than 8,000 Ayurvedic health camps and medical workshops will be organised across the state in the coming year, focusing on women's and children's health, geriatric care, and lifestyle-related diseases.

The initiative is being undertaken under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel through the state’s AYUSH division.

The announcement coincides with a “triveni sangam” of health-related initiatives -- Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar (Healthy Women, Empowered Families), National Nutrition Month, and National Ayurveda Day.

National Ayurveda Day is observed every year on September 23, the autumnal equinox, when day and night are nearly equal, symbolizing balance between mind, body, and senses -- a core principle of Ayurveda.

The Ministry of AYUSH, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, uses this occasion to promote awareness about Ayurveda’s holistic health benefits.

As part of the Centre’s health-focused programs, the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” campaign is being celebrated from September 17 (PM Modi’s birthday) to October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti), with a special emphasis on maternal and child nutrition.

Alongside, National Nutrition Month is underway, drawing attention to the needs of pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under six.

Gujarat’s AYUSH division is also conducting initiatives like Ayurvedic dietary guidance and Suvarna Prashan (gold-based immunity booster for children).

Activities planned at AYUSH clinics, Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, Ayurvedic hospitals, and colleges include Suvarna Prashan, exhibitions on medicinal plants, awareness on kitchen herbs, Panchakarma demonstrations, homeopathic consultations, and Ayurveda on Wheels -- mobile vans staffed with Ayurvedic doctors.

Guidance sessions on obesity control and stress management are also part of the outreach.

India first celebrated National Ayurveda Day in 2016 with the theme “Prevention and Control of Diabetes through Ayurveda.”

This year marks the 10th edition, celebrated under the theme “Ayurveda for People and Planet”, reflecting the growing global relevance of Ayurveda in tackling lifestyle disorders, climate-related health issues, and stress management.