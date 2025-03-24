Gujarat: Traffic restrictions in Ahmedabad for IPL 2025 matches

Ahmedabad: In the wake of the upcoming IPL 2025 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik has issued a public notice enforcing traffic restrictions and diversions under Section 33(1)(B)(C) of the Gujarat Police Act, 1951.

The move aims to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent road congestion as the city prepares to host thousands of spectators, along with VVIPs, players, and around 45 celebrities. The match will be held at the stadium on this Saturday.

With heavy footfall anticipated around the stadium, stringent traffic control measures will be in place on match days. The restrictions include a complete prohibition of traffic on the stretch between Janpath T Junction and the Stadium Main Gate, as well as from Krupa Residency to Motera Gam T Junction.

To facilitate movement, authorities have suggested alternative routes for commuters. These include a route from Tapovan Circle to ONGC Crossroads, continuing to Visat T Junction, Janpath T Junction, Powerhouse Crossroads, and Prabodh Rawal Circle.

Another alternative route runs from Krupa Residency through Sharan Status Crossroads, then to Koteshwar Road and Apollo Circle. Only certain vehicles will be permitted within the restricted zone, including government vehicles on official duty, fire brigades and ambulances, vehicles directly associated with the cricket matches, and residents of the restricted area.

Police officials have warned that violators will face legal consequences under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Section 131 of the Gujarat Police Act. Strict enforcement will be carried out, with police officers from Joint/Addl. Commissioners rank down to constables authorised to implement the restrictions.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, boasts a seating capacity of approximately 132,000 spectators. The stadium is set to host multiple high-stakes IPL 2025 matches, drawing cricket fans from across the country.

With some of the league’s top teams competing, the matches are expected to be thrilling encounters featuring international and domestic cricket stars.

The schedule includes evening matches, which typically attract larger crowds, further intensifying the need for efficient traffic management.