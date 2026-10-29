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Gujarat waives separate consent letters for eligible biogas plants to speed up approvals
In Short
The GPCB issued the notification on October 28, implementing the revised White Category classification introduced by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Gandhinagar: Eligible compressed biogas (CBG) and Bio-CNG plants in Gujarat will no longer need separate exemption letters or individual consent documents from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), following a common notification aimed at simplifying regulatory procedures and reducing delays in obtaining government approvals.
The GPCB issued the notification on October 28, implementing the revised White Category classification introduced by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Under the revised classification, eligible plants that use specified raw materials and meet prescribed conditions are exempt from obtaining Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) from the state pollution control board.
The move is intended to ensure uniform implementation of the exemption across Gujarat and remove the need for individual units to approach the GPCB for separate clarification or exemption letters.
The notification follows a GPCB circular dated October 23, which published a revised list of 768 industrial activities and products classified under the White Category in line with the CPCB's updated classification.
Eligible CBG plants, subject to specified raw material requirements and other conditions, are listed at serial numbers 763 and 768.
The exemption is expected to reduce correspondence and procedural delays, particularly for projects applying for registrations, permissions and financial assistance under government schemes.
However, exemption from CTE and CTO does not absolve the plants of their environmental compliance obligations.
Under notification G.S.R. 703(E), issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on November 12, 2024, eligible White Category units must notify the state pollution control board in the prescribed manner and submit a self-declaration confirming compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations.
The GPCB's latest notification also addresses instances in which government departments and other authorities have sought CTE, CTO or a separate no-objection certificate (NOC) from applicants for CBG and Bio-CNG projects during registration on the GOBARDHAN Unified Registration Portal or while processing applications for other permissions, registrations and government financial assistance.
Under the clarification, government departments, registration authorities and other agencies do not need to demand separate CTE, CTO or NOC documents from the GPCB for eligible plants covered by the White Category exemption.
Subject to applicable legal provisions and prescribed procedures, the authorities can proceed with applications on the basis of the required notification submitted to the GPCB.
The revised White Category list and the notification are available on the GPCB's official website.
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