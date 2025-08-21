Gujarati Man held for attacking Delhi CM: My son loves dogs, he was upset after SC order says Mother

New Delhi: The mother of a Gujarat man, accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday claimed her son was not affiliated to any political party and had gone to the national capital to protest against the Supreme Court’s order on stray dogs.

She claimed her son is an animal lover, who went to Delhi to take part in a protest against the recent Supreme Court order to relocate all stray dogs from streets of the national capital to shelters.

“He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured. He went to Haridwar a few days back and then told us over phone that he will go to Delhi to participate in protests in support of dogs,” she said.

“That’s all he told us over the phone when we asked when he would return,” Bhanuben said.

CM Gupta was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office in Delhi’s Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, her office said.

Some eyewitnesses claimed that he appeared drunk, but this has not been confirmed yet. Another eyewitness said, “I was there for the Jan Sunwai, and suddenly there was chaos. Suddenly there was an attack on the CM, the attacker seemed to have been prepared. This is a very shameful act.”

According to a senior police officer, the accused was detained and was being interrogated. Delhi Police have contacted Gujarat Police to verify his name, address, and background.

Sources in Delhi BJP said the attacker first gave the chief minister some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Sakaria (41), who resided with his wife, son and parents at Gokul Park on Kotharia Road in Gujarat’s Rajkot city.

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi CM and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted, “The attack on Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence. I am confident that the Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the Chief Minister is completely safe and healthy.”

Delhi Leader of the Opposition Atishi said, “In a democracy, there is space for disagreement but not for violence. We hope Delhi Police takes the strictest action.” Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav called the incident “very unfortunate,” adding, “If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can common citizens be safe?”