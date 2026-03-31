Gulam Ali Khatana accuses Congress of 'exploiting tribals'

New Delhi: BJP MP, Gulam Ali Khatana on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of "exploiting and dividing" the tribal population in the country.

His remarks follows a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a debate on Naxalism, declared in the Lok Sabha that India has virtually become Naxal-free, with the dreaded Maoist central and state leadership structures almost completely eliminated just a day before the government’s self-imposed deadline of March 31, 2026. ​

Khatana told IANS, “The Congress has exploited the innocent tribals and divided them. Congress always aggravates people’s wounds and has never addressed their basic needs, ration, dispensaries, schools, infrastructure, or access to water."

The BJP MP credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HM Shah for their efforts in wiping out Naxalism from a majority of districts from the country.

"Home Minister Amit Shah, under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a proper, integrated manner, has now wiped out Naxalism (and it is now restricted) to 1-2 districts only. This is all about ideology," he said.

He further alleged, "Congress has not been able to decide, it doesn't have the conviction."

He also emphasised on the work done by the BJP for the surrendered Maoists.

Khatana said, "Every worker of the BJP thinks and works for the welfare of the country 24x7. During the Congress regime there was no scheme for the Naxals to surrender. (We) have spoken to them, have rehabilitated them. They are also the people of the country but the Congress only provoked them, didn't give them anything."

Meanwhile, HM Shah, during his address in the Lok Sabha, provided a detailed account of the massive success achieved under the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy. ​

He stated that the Maoists’ central committee leadership has been neutralised or forced to surrender. Out of the top leadership, 12 have been killed, and only one is absconding, with talks underway for his surrender as well. In the state committees, the picture is equally decisive. ​

The main 27-member state committee in one key affected state was wiped out — 11 killed, with talks initiated with two others. ​

The Union Home Minister also criticised previous governments for neglecting tribal areas for decades, allowing Maoists to exploit the vacuum and mislead innocent tribals with false narratives of fighting for justice. ​