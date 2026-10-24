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Gunmen Open Fire In Jordan Church: Seven Killed – 34 Injured
In Short
India on Saturday unequivocally condemned the attack and said that New Delhi stands "firmly" with the government and the "friendly people" of Jordan in "this difficult hour".
Seven people were killed, and 34 others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at a funeral in the church in Hmoud locality of Karak governorate on Friday, according to authorities in Jordan.
India on Saturday unequivocally condemned the attack and said that New Delhi stands "firmly" with the government and the "friendly people" of Jordan in "this difficult hour".
"India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan on October 23, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others," the Union Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar said.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack," it said in a statement.
"We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the MEA added.
"Deeply shocked at the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan," he said on social media.
"Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured," he said.
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