Gunshots fired at youth in Ambala court, Police launch probe

Ambala: A daylight shooting incident triggered panic on Saturday at the Ambala city court premises in Haryana, as two assailants fired multiple rounds at a youth named Aman, who had come to attend a hearing.

The attackers arrived in a black Scorpio, and without warning, fired two to three shots before quickly fleeing the scene.

According to reports, the police and crime branch teams swiftly responded to the incident. Upon their arrival, they recovered two spent bullet shells and a coin from the site of the attack. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries, despite the gunfire in the crowded court area.

Investigating officer Sunil Vats said that investigations are underway, and efforts are on to identify the suspects involved in the shooting. The police have heightened security in the city, with a dedicated team working on gathering evidence and tracking down the culprits.

A key lead in the case comes from an eyewitness, a private security guard named Ranjeet, who was stationed at the gate of the court premises. Ranjeet recounted the events as he witnessed them firsthand.

He stated that two men in a car drove up to the entrance. Both were armed, and they fired three shots at Aman before fleeing the scene. Despite Ranjeet’s attempts to intervene and stop them, the attackers ignored him and escaped swiftly after the shooting.

Police officials have said that CCTV footage from the court premises is being thoroughly reviewed as part of the investigation. Authorities believe the shooting may be tied to a personal dispute, and they are working to establish the motive behind the attack.

The incident has sparked fear and concern within the city. The police have assured that they are making every effort to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.