Gunshots fired in air in Sultanpuri, FIR lodged

A group of people allegedly fired gunshots in the air after vandalising a momo stall in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, in what is suspected to be due to an ongoing feud between two groups, an official said on Thursday.

A PCR call regarding firing was received at Sultanpuri police station at around 10.44 pm on Wednesday. A police team rushed to the spot where they found the man who runs the momo stall. Irfan (29), a resident of Sultanpuri, told police that he was at his stall when a few people suddenly arrived, began throwing his food items, including momos, and created a disturbance.

“One of them then fired a shot in the air and then all of them fled from the spot,” a senior police officer said. During inspection, police recovered one empty cartridge, confirming that a firearm had been used in the incident.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the firing may have stemmed from a long-standing personal enmity between two groups, which had recently escalated through exchanges on social media, police said.

The complainant and the accused are known to each other and have had disputes for a long time. Their identities have been established,” the officer said. An FIR was registered on March 19 under relevant sections of the BNS, including provisions related to endangering life and criminal acts at Sultanpuri police station. Police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, who are currently absconding, officials said.