Guru Nanak Jayanti Observance: Delhi And Noida Schools Closed, Banks And Offices Shut On November 27
- In commemoration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, schools in Delhi and Noida are closed on November 27, joined by the closure of banks and offices for the day.
- Gurpurab, celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, holds cultural and religious significance.
To honor Guru Nanak Jayanti, schools in Delhi and Noida have been granted a holiday on November 27, along with the closure of banks and several offices for the day. This significant day, also known as 'Gurpurab,' commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism. Born on the full moon day of the Kartik month in the Nanakshahi calendar, corresponding to November in the Gregorian calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti holds immense religious and cultural significance.
The celebration of Gurpurab extends beyond a mere day off for schools; it is a time when devotees engage in various religious and cultural activities. In Telangana, while schools in Delhi and Noida are observing a holiday on November 27, state-run educational institutions are anticipated to remain closed on November 29 and 30 as well. However, an official announcement is pending and is expected to align with directives from the Election Commission. The potential extension of the closure is attributed to a significant number of teachers actively participating in election-related activities.
During Guru Nanak Jayanti, devotees traditionally visit Gurdwaras and take part in processions known as 'Nagar Kirtan.' These processions involve singing hymns and carrying the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib, through the streets. Such observances serve as a poignant reminder of Guru Nanak's teachings and their enduring relevance in the contemporary world. As the educational institutions and various offices take a break on this auspicious occasion, the broader community engages in activities that reflect the spiritual and cultural essence of Guru Nanak Jayanti.