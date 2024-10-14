Gurugram: MCG to increase vigil to prevent fire incident at Bandhwadi landfill site

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will increase monitoring 24X7 to prevent fire incidents at the Bandhwadi landfill site located on the Gurugram-Faridabad road.

Additional Commissioner of MCG on Monday also visited the Bandhwadi garbage disposal plant and gave necessary directions to concerned officials.

He said that 24-hour monitoring would be done to curb fire incidents in the plant. For this, the duty of employees will be ensured in three shifts of 8 hours each.

Fire vehicles will be deployed in the plant 24 hours a day so that the fire can be extinguished immediately.

"The civic body is working seriously towards ensuring compliance with the guidelines issued by the Air Quality Management Commission," he said.

He also told the engineer wing officials during his inspection if any incident of fire occurs in future, the responsibility of the concerned officer will be fixed.

He also directed the officers concerned that the garbage disposal process should be speeded up further so that the garbage disposal work can be completed within the stipulated time period.

Leachate management should also be done simultaneously. He also instructed the concerned officers to speed up the entry of vehicles carrying garbage to Bandhwadi.

The civic body is working on a plan to use thermal camera drones for this purpose. With the help of drones, the heat levels of the garbage dumps will be easily detected even during the night hours. This will help in controlling future fire incidents on time, officials said.

Meanwhile, more than 20 incidents of fire have occurred at Bandhwari in recent times. Currently, over 13 lakh tonnes of garbage is lying here and private agencies are disposing of it.

"Fire in the garbage heaps is caused by methane gas. Methane gas is formed under the garbage and when the temperature rises, the garbage catches fire as soon as the methane comes in contact with air. Despite all efforts, incidents of fire in garbage are not stopping," said a senior MCG official.