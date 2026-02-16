Gurugram Teen Suicide: CCTV Footage, Diary Clues, And 12-Hour Recovery Operation

A 16-year-old class 12 student from Gurugram went missing on February 11 and is believed to have died by suicide. Her body was discovered in a 15-foot-deep pond near the village crematorium in Mokalwas, police said. Authorities had registered a missing person case, and her family had offered a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to her location.

CCTV footage revealed that the girl left her home late Wednesday night after dinner without informing her family. A senior official from Bilaspur Police Station said she had gone to her room to study but later left the house, with her school uniform missing from her room.

Police found a diary in which the girl left a note stating, "Do not look for me. If you must, look near the cremation ground pond." In another message, she asked her parents for forgiveness: "Mom and Dad, please forgive me. I am going to my grandfather."

The recovery operation lasted about 12 hours. Divers and four tractor-mounted pumps were used to drain the pond. As the water level decreased, the girl’s body was found stuck in the mud. Preliminary investigations revealed that she was wearing her school uniform at the time of death. Her father works in the local court library, and she is survived by her parents and an elder brother. Police described her as academically bright.

“The body was handed over to the family following an autopsy conducted under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” said Sandeep Turan. Authorities are still trying to locate her mobile phone to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

Mental health experts urge anyone struggling with similar thoughts to seek help. Helplines in India include Aasra (022 2754 6669), Sneha India Foundation (+91 4424640050), Sanjivini (011-24311918), Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad: 040-66202001 / 040-66202000), ONE LIFE (78930 78930), and SEVA (09441778290).