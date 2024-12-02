Gurugram Traffic Police collect Rs 10.28 crore as fines in 11 months

Gurugram: The Gurugram Traffic Police have imposed challans amounting to Rs 10.28 crore against 1.46 lakh traffic offenders from January 2024 to November 2024 for wrong-side driving, police said.

Traffic police officials said that it is extremely worrying that people are openly flouting the traffic norms as wrong-side driving can cost the life of several pedestrians and other motorists.

“To curb the traffic violence and accidents across Gurugram, we have been organising special drives and adopting multiple tactics for smooth traffic movement from time to time. We have put several checkpoints to catch traffic violators," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic,” Virender Vij, told IANS.

In the past few months, city traffic police have been focusing particularly on offences that cause fatal accidents.

He said that wrong-side or wrong-lane driving is the main factor behind the accidents, he said the violation during rush hours or at night time could be more risky for commuters.

Revealing that besides carrying out an awareness drive regarding safe driving, Gurugram Traffic Police is making people aware and campaigning for not driving in the wrong direction, not driving under the influence of alcohol, and using seat belts and helmets while driving.

"Road accidents can be reduced by maintaining lane discipline or by driving the vehicle at the prescribed speed. Gurugram Traffic Police also appeals to the general public to drive the vehicle in the prescribed lane and according to the prescribed speed and follow the traffic rules," he added.

“We have identified major traffic points which cause maximum accidents. The traffic police have also made a plan to reduce fatalities under which the installation of traffic signals at the Rajiv Chowk is under pipelines. Also, our traffic personnel are deployed to catch violators who break rules on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Sohna elevated highway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, as maximum accidents take place there. Our main goal is to reduce fatalities on the road and ensure to following of traffic rules,” the DCP added.