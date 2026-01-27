Guv on TG Rising 2047 Vision: A strategic blueprint for sustainable growth & global prominence

Hyderabad: The 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Secunderabad Parade Ground served as a landmark moment for the state as Governor Jishnu Dev Varma articulated the state government’s bold vision for the future.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag, the Governor dwelt on the Telangana Rising – 2047 Vision Document, which was unveiled in December last year in the presence of global leaders and investors.

The Governor underlined that the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Vision Document sets out comprehensive roadmap designed to align the state’s progress with the national goals of Viksit Bharat. He emphasised that this vision is not confined to achieving fiscal targets but reflects a strong commitment to ensuring balanced, equitable, and sustainable development across the state.

At the national level, Viksit Bharat envisions India’s transformation into a US $ 30-trillion economy by 2047 --the centenary of the nation’s Independence. In a strategic alignment with this aspiration, Telangana has set an ambitious goal to become a US $ 3-trillion economy, thereby positioning itself as a primary engine of the country’s overall growth.

This vision document, formally unveiled at the Telangana Rising Global Summit in late 2025, outlines how the state will radically transform its image on the global stage while focusing on inclusivity.

A defining feature of this roadmap for long-term growth is the strategic demarcation of the state into three distinct economic zones so as to effectively tackle modern urban and rural challenges: the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), which seeks to transform Hyderabad into a pollution-free growth engine by reducing congestion; the Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE), which establishes a manufacturing and logistics hub between the major ring roads; and the Rural Agriculture Regional Economy (RARE), which focuses on the green economy and agri-based enterprises beyond the Regional Ring Road. This holistic approach will ensure that industrialisation does not come at the cost of environmental health or rural stability, while promoting a balanced regional development that bridges the urban-rural divide.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma pointed out that constructive steps are already underway to implement this vision effectively. By focusing on green energy, modern infrastructure like the Gandhi Sarovar project, and high-tech manufacturing, the state government firmly believes that the Telangana Rising 2047 framework will provide a sustainable foundation for future generations, the Governor said.

In the history of Telangana, a Cabinet meeting was conducted for the first time in the tribal village of Medaram, which is a testament to the government’s commitment to according the utmost importance to the biennial Medaram Tribal Festival, he further said. The government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has achieved remarkable milestones and earned the trust and appreciation of the people, Varma said, listing out the various welfare and developmental measures being implemented in the state. Over the past two years, Telangana has focused on expanding welfare schemes, strengthening agricultural support and developing infrastructure, along with significant investments in digital education, new universities, and boosting the IT/ITES sector through tech parks and innovation initiatives, all while sustaining strong economic growth and improving law and order, he said.

The government successfully conducted the Socio Economic, Educational, Political, Caste and Employment Survey for social justice and equitable development, which are fundamental tenets of our Constitution, the Governor said. For the first time, a Farmer Commission has been constituted to enhance farmers’ economy and promote sustainable agricultural practices through modern technologies, soil health management, organic farming, and effective implementation of welfare schemes - thereby improving productivity and reducing indebtedness, the Governor said.