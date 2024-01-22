Live
- MLA Bandla performs bhoomi Pooja for Critical Care Unit near 300 beded Hospital
- Indian-Kyrgyz joint military exercise 'Khanjar' kicks off in Himachal
- Haryana embracing digital wave to ensure transparency: Chief Secretary
- Resolve the issues received in Praja Vani. DC BM Santhosh
- Odisha seeks 'Kumki' elephants from Tamil Nadu
- Tejashwi Yadav unconditionally withdraws remarks on Gujaratis, files affidavit in SC
- Paritala Sriram participate in Jayaho BC in Mudugubba village
- Delhi HC asks Union Minister Shekhawat to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Aditya Pande as Group Chief Executive Officer
- Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Ram temple in TVM
Just In
Guv Ravi in cahoots with BJP to defame Govt: TN Minister Babu
Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), PK Sekar Babu, on Monday accused Governor RN Ravi of joining hands with the BJP to defame the state government despite getting a red carpet treatment during his visit to the Kodandaramaswamy temple.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), PK Sekar Babu, on Monday accused Governor RN Ravi of joining hands with the BJP to defame the state government despite getting a red carpet treatment during his visit to the Kodandaramaswamy temple.
He was responding to the statement by the Governor that during his (Governor’s) darshan at the Kodandaramaswamy temple, in West Mambalam, Chennai, he had seen fear in the eyes of the temple priests.
The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP was at loggerheads with the ruling DMK Government over the ‘Prana Pratishta’ function at Ayodhya.
The Governor had in a social media post on Monday stated that the premises of the Kodandaramaswamy temple exuded a sense of repression when the entire country was celebrating the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
Sekar Babu in a response to the minister said that the Governor of Tamil Nadu was given a red carpet welcome at the Kodandaramaswamy temple at West Mambalam.
Sekar Babu further said that the state government had made all arrangements for a smooth darshan for the Governor. He added that while the state government did everything for the Governor, he had joined hands with the BJP and tried to portray the state government as against spiritualism.