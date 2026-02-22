Guwahati airport’s new terminal starts operations, capacity rises to 13.1 million flyers

The new terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) began commercial operations on Sunday evening, raising annual passenger capacity to 13.1 million and reinforcing the Assam city's position as the principal aviation gateway to India’s strategic North-Eastern region to South and Southeast Asia.

The transition followed a phased, operations-led activation, with live trials conducted across check-in, baggage handling, security and aircraft turnaround before full deployment. The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2025.

The commencement of operations was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator. The event was marked by the issuance of a ceremonial boarding pass to the first departing passenger and the arrival of an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai at the new facility. A traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and cultural performances were held in the arrivals forecourt, with participation from artisan communities, tea garden workers, frontline staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, underscoring the region’s cultural identity alongside infrastructure expansion.

The Chief Minister said: "We are thankful to (Adani Group Chairman) Mr Gautam Adani for keeping his commitment of investing Rs 50,000 crore made during Advantage Assam 2.0, last year. I believe that with the operationalisation of this new terminal, Assam’s tourism will get a boost. It will be a game-changer for Assam. The culture of Assam has been respected during the construction of this new airport terminal, and as Assamese, we are proud of it."

Jeet Adani said the expansion reflects the region’s evolving demand and long-term growth trajectory. "Today is more than a commercial milestone. It is a proud moment for the people of Assam and the North-East. This achievement belongs to the countless hands and hearts that turned vision into reality. It resonates with the Prime Minister’s vision for future-ready infrastructure and with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s mission to position Assam as the economic engine of the North-East."

Guwahati has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing non-metro airports, recording consistent traffic expansion over the past decade. With throughput crossing nine million passengers in recent years, the airport ranks among the country’s top 10 to 12 busiest airports by passenger volume. The expanded 13.1 million capacity provides headroom for route additions, higher aircraft frequencies and international network growth.

The airport connects 21 domestic destinations and three international routes, including Bangkok, Paro, and Singapore and currently handles more than 130 aircraft traffic movements (ATMs) daily. The additional capacity is expected to strengthen Guwahati’s role as a regional hub linking the North-East with mainland India and Southeast Asia.

System validation exercises covered airline coordination, ground handling, emergency protocols and digital integration. Digi Yatra-enabled processing, integrated wayfinding and centralised communication systems are operational. Retail and food services are being introduced in stages.

Designed by internationally acclaimed Indian architect Nuru Karim, the terminal draws inspiration from Assam’s 'kopou phool' (foxtail orchid) and incorporates more than 140 metric tonnes (MT) of bamboo. Architectural references to Assam’s bholuka bamboo craftsmanship and the bamboo-based structural traditions associated with the Apatani tribe of Arunachal Pradesh reflect the wider cultural fabric of the North-East.

A vaulted roofline enhances spatial continuity and natural light distribution, while an amphitheatre-style arrivals forecourt introduces travellers to regional art and performance traditions. The design received the International Architecture Award 2025 for integrating regional identity with contemporary infrastructure.

The airport is operated by AAHL through its subsidiary Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL). AAHL also manages airports in Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Mangaluru.