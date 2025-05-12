Hajj flights to be resumed from Srinagar airport on May 14

Hours after Srinagar international airport figured in the 32 airports of the country where NOTAM was revoked, authorities on Monday issued the revised schedule for departure of Hajj flights from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia.

Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, CEO Hajj committee said in a directive that in supersession to his office notification dated: 10-05-2025, the Haj Chartered Flights have been resumed.

“Accordingly, the flight details alongwith the list of concerned pilgrims scheduled for 14th May, 2025 is hereby published for the information of concerned Haj pilgrims.

“Reporting time for the pilgrims at Haj House Srinagar as per their respective flight is notified. The pilgrims are advised to report on time at Haj House, Bemina Srinagar. It may be noted that only standard baggage without any banned item shall be accepted as check-in-luggage by the Airlines at Haj House, Srinagar," the directive said.

An official statement said earlier today that Srinagar International Airport is among the 32 airports now reopening for civilian flights amid an "understanding" by India and Pakistan following four days of hostilities.

“Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Corporate Communications Directorate, Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airlines’ websites for regular updates.”

While Srinagar airport is a defence airport, the closure NOTAM has been revoked, and Srinagar Airport is ready to facilitate flight operations. After cessation of hostilities between the two countries, a modicum of peace has returned to the border areas along the 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and the 240-km-long International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have advised border residents that they should not hurry back to their homes as there are unexploded shells which are being defused.

“Once the unexploded shells are defused, the areas along the LoC and the IB would be safe for the return of the people living along the borders,” the security forces said.

Official estimates said over 200 houses and shops have been destroyed in Uri, Kupwara, Bandipora, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Jammu and Kathua districts.

There has been a calmness through the LoC and the IB in J&K, as also in neighbouring Punjab and elsewhere along the International Border between the two countries.

Scores of civilians injured in indiscriminate mortar shelling by Pakistan are being treated in various hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar in addition to those with minor injuries being treated at various district hospitals across the union territory.