Hanuman Chalisa Creates History, T-Series Milestone Led by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar

T-Series has reached a huge milestone as Shri Gulshan Kumar’s Hanuman Chalisa crosses 5 billion views on YouTube. It is the only Indian video to achieve this and is now in YouTube’s global Top 10 most-viewed videos.

A Devotional Favourite

This version is sung by Hariharan and composed by Lalit Sen.

It continues to give people faith, strength, and peace.

Millions across the world listen to it every day.

Bhushan Kumar’s Statement

Bhushan Kumar said the Hanuman Chalisa is very close to his heart.

He shared that his father, Gulshan Kumar ji, worked to bring spiritual music to every home.

He said this 5-billion milestone shows the deep devotion of people in India and worldwide.

T-Series feels honoured and inspired to continue promoting India’s spiritual heritage.

A Record of Devotion

Reaching 5 billion views shows the power of the chant and the love of millions of listeners.

It also reflects the legacy of Gulshan Kumar ji and the vision carried forward by Bhushan Kumar.