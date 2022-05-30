Happy to see women bag top 3 ranks in civil services exam: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has congratulated the candidates selected this year in the Civil Services Examination and said that this achievement comes with great responsibility.

Rahul said in a tweet: "Congratulations to all those who have cleared this year's #UPSC civil services exam. Very happy to see women bag the top 3 ranks. All of you now have a great responsibility of serving India with utmost integrity and commitment. My best wishes for your future careers."

Shruti Sharma has topped the exam. Ankita Agarwal has secured the second position and Gamini Singlaco has bagged the third place in this highly competitive examination.

The results have been made available on the official website of UPSC.

23 students of Jamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have been selected this year. Topper Shruti Sharma is also a student of RCA. This was Shruti's second attempt at this exam. She acknowledges the support from RCA and said that it played a big role in her success.

A total of 9,214 candidates qualified for the Written (Main) Examination which was held in January, 2022. Out of these, 1,824 candidates qualified for the interview.