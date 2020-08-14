Hapur rape accused leaves behind suicide note and suspicion

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): The police in Amroha have found a set of clothes, an identity card and a purported suicide note of Dalpat, the accused in the brutal rape of a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

The note said that he does not want to be killed in an encounter. "I know I will be killed in an encounter and I do not want to die like that. I will choose my own means to end life. Please do not harass my children," the note read.

The police, however, were suspicious about the note and said that this could be an attempt to mislead the investigations. "Till we trace him or his body or any evidence to corroborate it, we are not going to rely on the suicide note. We are trying to match the handwriting on the suicide note with the original," said a senior police official.

The 'suicide' note were found near Mehmoodpur village in Amroha, where accused Dalpat Singh lived. This development came after the police announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for any information regarding the accused. The police were zeroing in on the accused with the help of three sketches.

Villagers, who reportedly spotted the accused with country-made liquor on the outskirts of his native village on Monday informed the police but the accused had left by the time the police team arrived.

Hapur's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said, "A trouser, shirt, identity card of the firm in Gajraula where the accused worked and a suicide note have been recovered on the outskirts of Fatehpur village, almost a km away from his Mehmoodpur village."

The minor girl was abducted on August 6 by Dalpat when she was playing outside her house in Hapur's Garh area. She was raped and left to die in a nearby forest, from where a search and rescue team found her almost 12 hours later.

The child is currently admitted in a Meerut hospital and is said to be in critical condition. There were several injuries on her private parts, leading to excessive blood loss as she lay unattended in the forest region for over 12 hours.

Several police teams have been combing the forested areas near Garh in Hapur and Gajraula in Amroha for the past six days, but the accused remains elusive.