Har on verge of ‘financial emergency’, debt skyrocketed by 456% in 12 yrs

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that Haryana is on the verge of a “financial emergency”, claiming that the state’s debt rose by 456 per cent over past 12 years. Commenting on the state budget proposals presented by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the state Assembly on Monday, Surjewala said the “facade” of “deception and deceit” stands exposed in the “vicious attack launched on the welfare of people of Haryana in budget 2026-27”.

In the last 12 years, the state’s debt under the BJP government has skyrocketed by 456 per cent, he told reporters here. In 2014, when BJP assumed power, Haryana’s total debt was Rs 70,925 crore, but by 2026-27, the total debt would rise to nearly Rs 4 lakh crore, an increase of nearly Rs 3.23 lakh crore in 12 years, he claimed.

“For the past 12 years, the BJP government has borrowed Rs 74 crore every single day, that is Rs 3.08 crore every hour and Rs 5,14,000 every minute. Each one of Haryana’s 2.80 crore citizens now carry a debt burden of Rs 1,40,911,” the Congress leader claimed. Every year, new loans are taken to repay loans. In 2025-26, the BJP government took approximately Rs 98,000 crore in loan and used Rs 64,042 crore of that for repaying earlier loans.

“Yet, they cleverly declared in the budget that only Rs 36,376 crore was borrowed. This was exposed by CAG report,” he claimed. Even the central government’s NITI Aayog, in its ‘Fiscal Health Index’ ranking of 18 states, has placed Haryana at 14th position, even below Bihar, he said. “Haryana is on the verge of a financial emergency,” he alleged.

Chief Minister Saini on Monday presented the budget for 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, saying that the state budget reflects aspirations of every citizen. Surjewala also claimed that for the upcoming fiscal, the BJP government in Haryana has slashed the budget for many social security schemes. “After boasting and chest thumping about increasing old age pensions for the elderly, the BJP government has drastically slashed the budget for ‘Buzurg Samman Pension’ by 40.74 per cent in budget 2026-27, a cut of Rs 2,730 crore. In 2025-26 Budget (revised), the budget for Old Age Pensions was Rs 6,700 crore. In the 2026-27 budget, it has been reduced to Rs 3,970 crore,” he said.

The BJP government is preparing to massively cut Old Age Pensions for lakhs of elderly citizens, he alleged. The allocation for widows and destitute women has been cut by Rs 685 crore, he said. “In the 2025-26 budget (revised), the budget under this head was Rs 2,960 crore. In 2026-27 budget it has been slashed to Rs 2,275 crore.