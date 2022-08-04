Haridwar: Patanjali celebrates Jadi booti diwas and Acharya Balkrisan's 50th birthday on the 4th of August

Patanjali celebrates Jadi booti diwas and Acharya Balkrisan's 50th birthday on the 4th of August.

Delete Edit

Many Diginitaries like Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh, Baba Ramdev gave best wishes to Balkrishna Ji.







Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gave his hearty wishes to Balkrishna Acharya Ji on his Birthday.

Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna with Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmit Singh unveils the book "World Herbal Encyclopaedia" with a oath of taking the world into a new light of life science and Herbs.

Swami Ramdev read out PM Modi birthday wish sent for Balkrishna Ji

PM Narendra Modi sent his wishes to Balkrishna Ji on his birthday and said that may Balkrishna ji be bestowed upon by great health and long life.