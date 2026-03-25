Harish Rana, First Indian Granted Passive Euthanasia, Dies At AIIMS After 13-Year Coma

Harish Rana, the first individual in India to be granted passive euthanasia, passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi after remaining in a coma for more than 13 years.

Rana, a resident of Ghaziabad, had been unconscious since 2013 following a severe head injury caused by a fall from a building during his student years in Chandigarh. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of India upheld his “right to die,” allowing the withdrawal of artificial life support in a landmark decision.

He was admitted to the palliative care unit at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital within AIIMS on March 14, where the euthanasia process was initiated. He died at 4:10 pm after the completion of medical procedures carried out under strict legal and medical guidelines.

The process of passive euthanasia involved gradually withdrawing life-sustaining support, including nutrition and other medical interventions, while ensuring that the patient remained free from pain or distress through palliative sedation.

Medical experts explained that such cases fall under palliative care, where continued artificial support in irreversible conditions may prolong suffering. The procedure requires approvals from multiple medical boards to ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards.

Rana’s case marks a significant moment in India’s legal and medical landscape, highlighting the evolving approach toward end-of-life care and the recognition of dignity in death.