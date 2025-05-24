  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Harvard sues Trump for barring enrolment of foreign students

Harvard sues Trump for barring enrolment of foreign students
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Harvard University on Friday decided to sue the Trump administration against its decision to revoke its eligibility to enrol international...

New Delhi: Harvard University on Friday decided to sue the Trump administration against its decision to revoke its eligibility to enrol international students.

In a statement, Harvard president Dr Alan M Garber condemned the "unlawful and unwarranted action", and said the Ivy League university has filed a legal petition for a restraint order on the revocation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick