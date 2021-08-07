Haryana announces Rs 6 cr for Neeraj; Punjab CM hails golden boy

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job for Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created histiry after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.



Congratulating Chopra for his triumph, Khattar said he not only won the medal, but also won the heart of the whole country.



"The country was waiting for this moment for a long time and the whole country is proud of him," he said.



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated Neeraj for his historuc feat in Tokyo.



"Gold! Neeraj Chopra... you have created history and made the whole country proud," the Chief Minister tweeted.



"Your 87.58 m winning throw today will be part of the legends of the Track and Field arena. India owes you! Jai Hind," he added.

