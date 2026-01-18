Haryana Budget will be as per expectations of people, says minister Anil Vij

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the upcoming state Budget will live up to the expectations of the people.

Speaking on the law and order situation in the state, he said the government is discharging its responsibilities. He said improving the power system is a top priority to ensure an uninterrupted and quality electricity supply to consumers.

Vij was responding to questions asked by the media here. Responding to a question regarding Congress’s statement on the increase in the state’s debt, the minister took a dig, asking whether Congress had quit politics and opened an astrologer’s shop.

He said the Budget is still under preparation, and inputs are being sought from all stakeholders. In this regard, the Chief Minister himself is holding meetings with all departments, and a very strong budget will be presented.

Replying to a question, he said that to maintain law and order, around 5,000 anti-social elements have been sent to jail. “This clearly shows that the government is fulfilling its responsibility.” Vij said discussions were held on Sunday with Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the development of the energy sector so that the benefits of energy-related schemes reach the people of the state, along with support from the Centre.

He reiterated that improving the power system is a priority to ensure an uninterrupted and quality electricity supply to consumers. He said power supply has already been ensured during the summer season, and therefore, there is currently no problem in winter, nor is there any imbalance between demand and supply.

Vij said transformers and conductors across the state are being upgraded as required, with large-scale upgradation being carried out in Gurugram and Faridabad. The minister said whenever a new thermal plant or unit is set up, securing a coal block is essential.

He said 800 MW units are to be installed in Panipat and at Khedar in Hisar, and recently the Central government has allocated a coal linkage for the Khedar unit. This allocation will accelerate the work on the new unit at Khedar.

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for a new 800 MW unit in Yamunanagar, the work on which is progressing, the minister added.