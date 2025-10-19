Haryana CM asks young officers to uphold transparency, play active role in nation building

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday urged young officers of Haryana origin serving in various services across the country to play an active role in nation-building.

The Chief Minister said this while the young officers came to meet him at his residence.

The young officers appreciated the chief minister for ensuring the state's continuous development and good governance.

Chief Minister Saini extended his wishes to all on the festival of lights and said, "Diwali inspires everyone to follow the path of truth". He urged the youth to play an active role in nation-building and societal development.

The Chief Minister said Haryana's youth have brought glory to the state across the country through their dedication and honesty.

He encouraged the officers to uphold transparency, commitment, and public service as the highest priorities in their work. At the meeting, cordial discussions on issues related to the development of the state and the nation were also held.

The Chief Minister said young officers, wherever they serve, will play an important role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by adopting the principle of the 'nation first'.

Highlighting the state's progress over the past 11 years, the Chief Minister said the state has achieved remarkable milestones in development and good governance.

He shared that through e-governance, the administration has become more transparent, accountable, and accessible.

Under the policy of 'Bina Kharchi-Bina Parchi', jobs are being provided to the youth purely on merit, turning their dreams into reality, he added.

He said both the Central and state governments are committed to ensuring that the development reaches the last person in society.

The interaction infused the young officers with renewed energy and inspiration to contribute more effectively to the progress of Haryana and the nation.