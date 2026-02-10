Haryana CM disburses Rs 1,431 crore among 56.34 lakh beneficiaries

Chandigarh: In a significant push to direct benefit transfer-driven welfare, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday disbursed Rs 1,431 crore among 56.34 lakh beneficiaries under 18 public welfare schemes, marking one of the largest single-day benefit releases by the state in recent months.

The disbursement included the fourth instalment of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, social security pensions, cooking gas subsidies under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana, and incentives for milk producers, underscoring the government’s emphasis on targeted support for women, the elderly, the vulnerable and small producers.

The Chief Minister said under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, Rs 193 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 922,452 beneficiaries, taking the cumulative release under the scheme to Rs 634 crore across four instalments.

The scheme provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to eligible women aged 23 years and above from families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh, with expanded eligibility for certain categories of families earning up to Rs 1.80 lakh annually.

He said 10,51,029 women applied through the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi mobile application, launched on September 25, 2025, to mark the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Of these, over 922,452 applicants were found eligible after scrutiny. He said from February onwards, Rs 1,100 will be credited directly to beneficiaries’ savings accounts each month, while Rs 1,000 will be placed in a government-operated fixed deposit account.

A notable feature of the scheme is that all eligible women within a family can avail its benefits.

The Chief Minister said on the same day, the state released Rs 1,098 crore towards old-age, widow, differently-abled and other social security pensions, benefiting 34.14 lakh people.

Acknowledging complaints related to pension delays and income-based eligibility, the government has directed Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) in all districts to conduct dedicated grievance redress hearings twice a week, i.e. every Monday and Thursday, to ensure timely and impartial resolution.

The Chief Minister said under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana, Rs 38.97 crore was credited as a subsidy for November and December to 12.62 lakh women who refilled LPG cylinders.

The scheme enables eligible women to obtain a gas cylinder every month at a subsidised rate of Rs 500.

Earlier, on January 1,7 subsidies amounting to Rs 18.56 crore were released to 608,842 beneficiaries.

Cumulatively, Rs 223.31 crore has been transferred to 14.38 lakh women under the scheme so far.



