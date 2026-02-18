Haryana CM inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 103 crore

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 103.31 crore during a public meeting held in Uchana in Jind district, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and accelerating development in the region.

These included three projects inaugurated at a cost of Rs 28.54 crore and two projects for which foundation stones were laid involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 74.77 crore, reflecting the state government’s focus on expanding public infrastructure and improving civic amenities.

On the occasion, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, and Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Krishan Middha also addressed the gathering and highlighted the government’s development initiatives.

Public Health Engineering Minister Gangwa said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini, the double-engine government was carrying out development works at a rapid pace across Haryana, ensuring balanced and inclusive growth in both urban and rural areas.

Referring to the Assembly elections, he said the people of Uchana played a decisive role in forming the BJP government and strengthening democratic participation in the state.

He said the Chief Minister was ensuring equal development across Haryana and prioritising infrastructure projects in all regions without discrimination.

“There was a misconception that only political dynasties could win from this constituency. Another myth was that the BJP formed the government only after certain leaders joined the party. The people of Uchana have dispelled both these misconceptions,” Gangwa said.

He added that leaders who had served as ministers at the Centre, Members of Parliament and MLAs were shown that electoral victories are decided by the people and not by political families or dynastic influence.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said the Bangar region has historically played a significant role in Haryana’s political landscape and contributed to shaping the state’s leadership.

“There was a time when the Congress won five seats from here, and leaders like Chaudhary Devi Lal also won from this region,” Bedi said while recalling the political history of the area.

However, he said that people have now expressed their trust in the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Saini, reflecting changing political dynamics and growing support for the current government’s development agenda.

He alleged that leaders elected from the region in the past had used their political positions for personal advancement at the state and national levels but did not devote sufficient attention to the development of the area.

In contrast, Chief Minister Saini was directly engaging with people, addressing their concerns and accelerating development works to improve infrastructure and public services in the region, he said.



