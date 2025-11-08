Haryana cop beaten to death outside home in Hisar; 5 held

Hisar: A 57-year-old Haryana Police sub-inspector was allegedly beaten to death after he tried to stop a group of people from creating a ruckus outside his house here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar was beaten to death with bricks and sticks in the Dhani Shyam Lal area, police said.

Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the group left the place after Kumar’s upbraiding, but it returned and attacked him with bricks, wounding him fatally in the head.

Police have booked 10 people in connection with the killing, and arrested five.

The SP said the attackers lived in the same neighbourhood.

The police have seized a car and a scooter used by the accused.

Kumar was posted at the office of the Additional Director General of Police and was set to retire in January.

He is survived by two daughters and a son, the SP said.