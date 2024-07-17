Haryana Government Announces Reservation For Agniveers In Police And Mining Guard Jobs

On Wednesday, the BJP-led Haryana government declared a 10% reservation for Agniveers—recruits from the Agnipath scheme—in police and mining guard positions. This decision comes ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections and follows reports that youth dissatisfaction with the Agnipath scheme contributed to the BJP's lower performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that Agniveers would receive a 5% reservation in Group C posts, along with a three-year age relaxation for both Group C and Group D positions. Additionally, interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh will be available for Agniveers aspiring to start their own businesses.

The Agnipath scheme, introduced by the Centre in 2022, aims to streamline the armed forces and reduce the defence pension burden. Under this scheme, recruits join the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a four-year short-term contract, with only 25% of annual recruits eligible for a permanent commission extending 15 years.

The scheme sparked nationwide protests, with concerns over the uncertain future faced by those leaving the service after four years. Reports indicated that the BJP's recent Lok Sabha election performance suffered in regions that heavily contribute to defence recruitment. Allies, including Nitish Kumar's JD(U), have called for a review, citing visible discontent during elections.

Opposition parties have demanded the scheme's rollback, highlighting controversies over compensation for Agniveers who die in service. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has started consultations with veterans from the Army, Navy, and Air Force to discuss the recruitment scheme.