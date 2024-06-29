Haryana govt, NFSU sign MoU for scientific base to criminal justice system

Panchkula (Haryana): A memorandum of understanding between Haryana and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar was signed here on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, paving the way for a scientific base to the criminal justice system.

In his address, Home Minister Amit Shah said in association with NFSU, work has been done to give a scientific base to the criminal justice system of Haryana.

He said three laws of the British era were governing the Indian judicial system and they have been changed with the concept of speedy justice and justice to all. He said as part of these changes, forensic team visits have now been made mandatory for offences carrying a sentence of seven years or more.

“This will increase the demand for forensic experts across the country, which the NFSU will cater to.”

He said human resources have to be created to implement these new criminal laws. It was with this approach that the National Forensic Science University was taken forward and at the same time, the framing of these new laws was also underway.

Amit Shah added so far campuses of this university have been opened in nine states and work will be done to take this university to about 16 states.

This, he said, would create trained manpower and help in speeding up the pace of solving crimes and improving the conviction rate. He said this will not only result in trained human resources but will also be of great benefit in getting the new laws implemented at the grassroots.

The Home Minister said having a laboratory, university and training institute in same campus itself will greatly simplify both the instructor and the trainee.

He said that if a training institute is planned to be opened here, then the government of India will provide good arrangements for training in forensic science at its own expense.

He said the Forensic Science University not only works to educate children and prepare trained manpower but also helps in strengthening the forensic infrastructure.

He said this will help police Sub Inspectors, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police-level officers and judges of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed confidence this initiative will bring changes in the criminal justice system of Haryana in the coming days.