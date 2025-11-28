  1. Home
Haryana Man Buys HR88 B8888 for ₹1.17 Crore: India’s Most Expensive Car Number

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 7:06 PM IST
BH Series of number plates, recently was launched by the Govt of India
A Haryana man purchased the car number HR88 B8888 for ₹1.17 crore, setting a new record for India’s most expensive number plate. Here’s how the auction unfolded.

India has a strong interest in certain numbers.

In Haryana, a man spent ₹1.17 crore on one car registration number.

The number HR88 B8888 was put up for auction by the transport department.

Many people joined the bidding, and the price went up.

In the end, one man bought the number for ₹1.17 crore.

This is the highest price paid for a car number in India.

The news spread on social media.

People are asking why someone would spend so much money on a number plate.

