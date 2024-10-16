Haryana Pharma Company Gifts 15 Cars To Top Performers In Pre-Diwali Gesture

In a remarkable display of employee appreciation, Mitskind Healthcare, based in Panchkula's industrial area, gifted cars to 15 of its outstanding performers. The gesture included thirteen Tata Punch SUVs and two premium Maruti Grand Vitara vehicles, personally distributed by the company's owner.



A Panchkula-based pharmaceutical company has made headlines with its extraordinary employee recognition program, presenting 15 cars to its top performers. The gesture, while coinciding with the Diwali season, reflects the company's ongoing commitment to employee appreciation rather than a festival-specific initiative.

Key Highlights:

1. Gift Distribution:

- 13 employees received Tata Punch vehicles

- 2 staff members awarded Maruti Grand Vitara models

- Personal key handover by owner MK Bhatia

2. Company Culture:

- Consistent history of employee recognition

- Previously gifted 12 cars last year

- Total 27 vehicles awarded to date

- Commitment to continue the practice

3. Employee Testimonials:

- Venus (Senior HR): Recalled owner's three-year-old vision

- Rekha: Highlighted ongoing benefits including fuel coverage

- General sentiment of gratitude and appreciation

4. Vehicle Specifications:

- Tata Punch: Entry-level SUV starting at Rs 6 lakh

- Features 1.2-litre engine

- Boasts 5-star G-NCAP safety rating

The initiative demonstrates Mitskind Healthcare's innovative approach to employee retention and motivation, setting a noteworthy example in corporate employee appreciation practices.