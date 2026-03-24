Haryana rights body seeks report on death of 7 workers

TheHaryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued notices to concerned officials, directing them to submit reports on the death of seven workers when a mound of soil collapsed at a construction site in Gurugram.

The HHRC took suo motu cognisance of recent media reports regarding the incident at an under-construction sewage treatment plant (STP) site of Signature Global at Sidhrawali village near Delhi’s Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram district. Six of the workers, who died in the March 9 incident, were from Jharkhand, while one was from Rajasthan. Four other workers were injured.

The HHRC has directed officials of the Town and Country Planning Department, Labour Department, police, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, and other concerned authorities to submit their reports at least one week before the next hearing on May 13.

The commission has sought information on the status of casualties and rescue operations, compliance with safety norms, action taken against those responsible, compensation and rehabilitation measures for victims, and steps to strengthen enforcement of labour safety laws, among others.