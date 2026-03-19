Haryana rights panel seeks report on girls forced to perform squat punishment

Chandigarh: The Haryana Human Rights Commission has initiated suo motu proceedings of a media report relating to an incident in a government school in Hisar district, where girl students were allegedly made to perform the “squat punishment” and paraded in school premises.

According to the report, the incident occurred at the Government High School in Jagan village in Agroha block, where girl students were subjected to humiliating punishment.

Three videos related to the incident surfaced and were sent via email to the office of the District Education Officer.

Taking the allegations seriously, the District Education Officer has constituted an inquiry committee. However, the full Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed that, if found true, it “amounts to a grave violation of the dignity, safety, and psychological well-being of the girl students”.

The Commission has categorically stated that any form of physical punishment or mental harassment in the name of discipline is unacceptable. “Publicly humiliating girl students not only violates their human rights but also runs contrary to the spirit of national initiatives such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.”

The Commission emphasised that educational institutions are duty-bound to provide a safe, respectful, and sensitive environment for children. “Such incidents adversely affect the mental health of students and erode their trust in the education system. The matter also raises concerns under international human rights standards.”

The rights commission order highlighted that the responsibility of nurturing children lies not only with parents but also with school authorities. “Positive and child-centric disciplinary practices must focus on empathy, guidance, and non-violent correction.”

Prima facie, the allegations indicate a violation of the fundamental human rights of the students, particularly the right to dignity, which forms an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution, observed the Commission.

The human rights body, which listed the case for the next hearing on May 12, has questioned the Superintendent of Police regarding whether any complaint or FIR has been registered, the status of the investigation and the applicability of provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act.