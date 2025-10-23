Haryana Seeks CBI Probe Into Death Of Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s Son

The Haryana government has formally urged the Union government to hand over the investigation into the death of Aqil Akhtar, son of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and ex-minister Razia Sultana, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Officials confirmed that a reference was sent to the Centre seeking the agency’s intervention in the sensitive case. The CBI will take charge once the Centre extends the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to cover this case in Haryana.

Aqil Akhtar, 35, was found unconscious at his home in Panchkula’s Sector 4 on October 16 and was declared dead at Civil Hospital. Initially, no foul play was suspected, and the body was handed over for final rites. However, a social media post by Aqil on October 17 raised suspicions—he had mentioned his diary as a “dying declaration” and hinted at possible aluminium phosphide poisoning.

His father, Mohammad Mustafa, confirmed that the diary is in the family’s possession and said they are ready to cooperate fully with investigators. Police found a syringe mark on Aqil’s right arm, and doctors suggested the death could be due to poisoning rather than a medical overdose.

An FIR was later filed against Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law, based on a complaint by Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a former associate of the Aam Aadmi Party. The FIR invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging a possible murder. The family may move court for protection from arrest as the probe continues.