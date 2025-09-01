Haryana Shehar Swachhata Abhiyan: PMDA CEO Inspects Panchkula, Orders Encroachment Removal in 3 Days

Complete cleaning and proper drainage system to be ensured in roads, parks, market parking areas and industrial zones: K. Makarand Pandurang

Chandigarh, August 31– Under the Haryana Shehar Swachhata Abhiyan launched by Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini with the objective of making the state clean and beautiful, the Chief Executive Officer of Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), Sh. K. Makarand Pandurang, inspected Panchkula city today. During the visit, he checked civic infrastructure and directed the concerned officials that all kinds of roadside encroachments must be removed within 3 days.

Sh. Pandurang inspected important places including Red Bishop Chowk, Shaheed Sandeep Sankhla Chowk, Majri Chowk, Bus Stand, Agarsen Chowk, Amritex, Labour Chowk, as well as parks and market parking areas. At Shaheed Sandeep Sankhla Chowk, he instructed the horticulture department to prune trees. He also directed the Superintendent of Police to explore possibilities of installing a traffic light at Majri Chowk and to widen slip/service roads for smooth traffic.

Promotion of cloth bags instead of polythene

At the Sector-11 and 14 parkings, where garbage was found, the CEO ordered Municipal Corporation officials to clean the site immediately. Sh. Pandurang said regular cleaning of parking areas in all sectors should be ensured so that the city’s image is not affected. He also stressed on strict enforcement of the polythene ban and creating awareness among citizens to use cloth bags.

During inspection of industrial areas, the CEO instructed HSIIDC officials to clean storm water drains and road lanes immediately to prevent waterlogging during rains. He also directed PMDA to prepare estimates for developing the green belts transferred to it and to clear bushes along main roads. Expressing dissatisfaction over broken roads and lanes, he asked officials to repair them at the earliest with high quality.

Special repair of road from Industrial Area to Chandigarh border

CEO Sh. K. Makarand Pandurang also inspected the road from the Industrial Area to the Chandigarh border. He directed HSIIDC officials to immediately fill potholes and carry out special repairs. Local residents informed him that near the Chandigarh border the road becomes narrow, causing traffic jams during peak hours. On this, he instructed HSIIDC officials to widen the road and find a suitable solution.

Later, officials inspected the Sector-16 and 17 road. Residents complained about overgrown bushes in vacant commercial plots of HSVP, on which the CEO ordered them to be cleared within 3 days. He also directed immediate repair of Labour Chowk and to fill gaps in dividing grills to prevent accidents.

The CEO visited Nirjhar Vatika Park and Mango Garden Park as well, instructing the Chief Engineer of PMDA to ensure proper cleaning, lighting, and grass cutting.

Sh. K. Makarand Pandurang directed all officials to work with full dedication to make the cleanliness campaign launched by the Chief Minister a success. He said that the progress of all the works pointed out during today’s inspection will be reviewed in the coming week.

During this inspection, Additional Deputy Commissioner-Panchkula Nisha Yadav, DCP Srishti Gupta, Additional CEO PMDA Vinay Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, Gaurav Chauhan, Joint CEO PMDA Bharat Bhushan, PMDA’s Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation XEN, and HSIIDC XEN were present.