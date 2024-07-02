Hathras stampede: CM Adityanath's office seeks report on organisers of 'satsang'

Lucknow : The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Lucknow has sought a report about the stampede that led to the death of at least 27 persons during a religious event in UP's Hathras district on Tuesday.

Official sources said the death toll could be higher but there was no confirmation of the same yet.

According to reports, a ‘satsang’ of Lord Shiva was being held in Ratibhanpur for which a huge crowd had gathered to listen to the religious discourse.



“Suddenly, the atmosphere became very humid and some people tried to move out of the pandal while others tried to push them back. This led to confusion and then the stampede,” said a local source.

The Chief Minister’s Office has sought a detailed report about the organisers of the 'satsang', stating that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, senior officials, including Agra ADG Aparna Kulshretra, have reached the site of the incident to supervise the rescue operations.



Additional police force from the adjoining districts has also been called in.