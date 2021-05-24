Haveri District Facing A New Challenge After Witnessing More Than 600 Children Testing Positive In One Month

In the previous month, COVID has infected nearly 600 children under the age of 18 in the Haveri district. High mortality among individuals receiving treatment under home isolation was already witnessed in the district.

The rapid growth in the infection rate among children had become a serious issue of concern for the parents as well as district administration. The health department has been taking the appropriate steps to combat the infection and to curb the chain of transmission. The administration has organized a task team to check into the health of the children. The number of children's tests is likely to rise so that the infection can be detected in the early stages and can be treated.

According to a senior health official, the district reported 610 Covid-19 positive cases among youngsters under the age of 18 years till now. It has been discovered that the majority of instances are reported after family members have been afflicted. In the meantime, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of two youngsters in the last week.

To prevent the disease from spreading further among youngsters, Deputy Commissioner S B Shettennavar and Zilla Panchayat CEO M Roshan gave doctors strict instructions to examine children's health. They also organized a task force composed of ASHA workers and health professionals to visit every home in each village in the district to assess children's health. During this outbreak, the district administration has been educating residents on how to care for their children. Government-produced videos are widely disseminated to educate the public.

Meanwhile, many experts across the country predicted that the third wave would harm youngsters. Several reports also claimed that the third wave would affect our country's children badly, whereas many youngsters in Haveri were already affected by the virus during the second wave.

A few weeks back, the demand for vaccinating children was circulated on Twitter to safeguard the youngsters of our country. More than 10,000 tweets urged the government to speed up vaccine trials on children using the hashtags #SaveKidsFrom3rdWave and #VaccinateIndianKids. Many students, professors, physicians, and parents from throughout the country came out in favor of Ayaan Kapoor, a class 11 student at Gurugram's Shri Ram School who started the campaign as cases of Covid among minors rose in the second rise in the country.