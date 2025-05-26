Hazardous Cargo Containers From Sunken Ship Wash Ashore In Kerala, Authorities Warn Public To Stay Away

Kerala authorities are urging residents to exercise extreme caution after multiple cargo containers from a sunken ship began washing up along the coastline of Alappuzha and Kollam. The sunken Liberian vessel, which went down off the Kochi coast, was carrying over 640 containers, including several containing hazardous chemicals.

As of Monday morning, at least 10 containers have been discovered onshore. Two were found at Thurayil Kadavu in Arattupuzha, Alappuzha, where one of them burst open after crashing into a seawall, scattering packets along the beach. In Kollam district, additional containers were recovered in areas like Cheriazheekal, Karunagappally, Neendakara Parimanam, Sakthikulangara, and Chavara.

Authorities have confirmed that the ship carried 13 containers with dangerous materials, including calcium carbide, a chemical that reacts with seawater to produce acetylene gas, which is highly flammable and poses serious health and safety risks.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Customs Department are actively monitoring the situation. Law enforcement has been deployed to the affected regions to secure the containers and prevent tampering. The public has been explicitly warned not to approach or handle any containers or debris, as doing so may result in chemical exposure or legal consequences due to the non-duty-paid status of the cargo.

Additionally, the shipwreck has led to a significant oil spill, with over 450 metric tonnes of diesel and furnace oil leaking into the Arabian Sea. The slick is reportedly drifting at around 3 km/h, threatening to impact the ecologically fragile Kerala coastline.

The ICG is leading clean-up operations, and a statewide environmental alert has been issued. Officials emphasize that public cooperation is essential in ensuring safety and aiding containment and recovery efforts.