HC dismisses plea by retd BSF jawan seeking Har police job

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea filed by a retired BSF personnel seeking appointment as a Haryana Police constable under the ex-servicemen category, observing that the state government has not adopted the Centre’s policy that extends such benefits to retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Retired BSF constable Suraj Bhan, in his petition, sought directions to the Haryana government to issue an appointment letter to him under the ex-servicemen category. Bhan, who retired in July 2014, had applied for the post of a police constable in 2015 under the ex-servicemen category. The petitioner was issued an admit card for an interview-cum-personality test. He cleared the physical test and other stages of the selection process, and his name figured in the final result declared in October 2016. However, he was not issued an appointment letter. The court had sought the Haryana government’s stand on a central government’s office memorandum dated November 23 2012, which enables states to extend benefits to CAPF personnel similar to those extended to retired personnel from the defence forces.

Affidavits submitted by the Haryana Director General of Police and the Under Secretary of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission stated that the state government has not adopted the instructions issued by the government of India.

According to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission affidavit, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the proposal to declare retired personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as “Ex-Central Armed Police Force personnel” (Ex-CAPF personnel).