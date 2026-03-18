HC issues summons to Arnab on defamation case by Cong

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a defamation case by the Congress, which alleged that he had falsely claimed that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkiye is the office of the political party. Justice Mini Pushkarna, however, refused to order an interim injunction against the content in the matter at this stage, observing that the broadcast was published in May 2025.

The party’s counsel alleged that the defendant made the false claim in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the content “continues to damage” the party’s reputation. “I am asking for an injunction (in the lawsuit)... I will also ask that the content be stayed... Offending content continues to do damage. People are still talking about it.

They have admitted it is false,” the counsel submitted. “Let’s see. May 15, 2025, was the broadcast.... I will give you a short date,” Justice Pushkarna said. T