HC stays Ranchi Police probe against ED officials, seeks response from Jharkhand govt

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday stayed with immediate effect the Ranchi Police probe into the alleged assault on money-laundering accused Santosh Kumar at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi.

The interim order was passed by a Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi while hearing a criminal writ petition filed by the ED challenging the FIR and subsequent police action against its officials.

During the hearing, the High Court observed that the functioning of a federal investigating agency cannot be obstructed under the guise of a police investigation.

The court noted that the ongoing police action against ED officials, in the present circumstances, could adversely affect the functioning of the federal agency.

Taking this into account, the court placed an interim stay on the Ranchi Police probe.

The High Court directed the Jharkhand government to file its response within seven days, while the complainant Santosh Kumar has been asked to submit his reply within ten days.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 9.

The court also ordered that the security of the ED office in Ranchi be handed over to the CISF, BSF, or any other central paramilitary force. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi, has also been directed to ensure adequate security at the ED office.

The order has brought relief to the two ED officials against whom an FIR was registered at the Ranchi Airport Police Station on January 12.

The court further directed the ED to preserve all CCTV footage related to the incident at its office.

Earlier on Thursday, the ED had approached the High Court alleging “raid-like” action by the Jharkhand Police at its Ranchi office and sought quashing of the FIR, a stay on the state police investigation, and transfer of the probe to the CBI.

The dispute arose after Santosh Kumar, an employee of the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (PHED) and an accused in a money-laundering case, lodged an FIR alleging that he was assaulted, abused, and tortured during questioning at the ED office on January 12. The ED has denied the allegations.

Following the complaint, a Ranchi Police team arrived at the ED office on Thursday, triggering a tense standoff between the federal agency and the state police.