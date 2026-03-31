HC to hear on Apr 18 petitions by pvt schools against fee regulation law

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it will hear on April 18 petitions by several private schools challenging the Delhi government’s latest fee regulation law. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said it wanted to “conclude the matter in one go” and directed the listing of petitions for hearing on a Saturday. As the counsel for the Delhi government submitted that there was urgency in the matter because certain schools were removing students due to non-payment of fees, the court observed that it had already deferred the implementation of the mandate to private schools to constitute a ‘school-level fee regulation committee’ for the upcoming academic session. It nonetheless said that it would decide the petitions “at the earliest”.

“List when no other matter is listed. List the case for hearing on April 18,” the bench said. The high court holds court on the first and third Saturday every month. The government counsel also alleged that certain schools were hiking the school fee in violation of judicial orders.

The court said the government could institute a case for contempt in such cases. Several associations of schools, such as Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools and Forum of Minority Schools, have assailed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, alleging it is malafide, biased, and arbitrary and malicious in nature. The Act was notified on August 14, 2025, and came into force on December 10 of that year.

The plea by Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools, filed by advocate Kamal Gupta, contended that the law violated the fundamental rights of the managements of private schools in Delhi and was enacted without any application of mind.