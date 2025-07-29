'He acts on behalf of Pakistan', Assam CM slams Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for the latter's speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, “Speech delivered by our MP from Jorhat in Parliament yesterday proved beyond doubt that he acts on behalf of Pakistan. His secret trip and close ties with the Pakistani establishment speak volumes. With his wife and both the kids holding foreign citizenship, he can leave India any time. He is a disgrace to Assam and a betrayal of our pride as proud Indian.”

On Monday, kicking off the Opposition’s charge in the Lok Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lower House, Gaurav Gogoi, accused the Centre of withholding critical information related to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. He questioned how five heavily armed terrorists were able to infiltrate and carry out the killings despite India’s vast surveillance and intelligence apparatus.

“(Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh gave many details, but could not explain how the terrorists reached Pahalgam or who helped them escape. You have Pegasus, satellites, CRPF, BSF, CISF-yet no answers after 100 days?” Gogoi demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah take "moral responsibility" for the attack, alleging that the government deflected blame rather than accepting security lapses.

CM Sarma has been making grave allegations regarding Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan’s establishment, promising to disclose “damning” evidence on September 10.

“What I will reveal on September 10 will make Rahul Gandhi regret why he appointed such a person to a leadership role,” CM Sarma had earlier said, referring to Gogoi’s position as Congress president in Assam.

CM Sarma has alleged that Gogoi’s wife was involved in gathering sensitive information related to the Indian government, purportedly for international climate lobbies. “We have documents to prove that his wife was collecting intelligence outputs of the Government of India. This operation is directly linked,” he has claimed.

He has also hinted at Gogoi's links with Pakistan’s Interior Ministry and intelligence agency, the ISI. He has repeatedly questioned the timing and nature of Gogoi’s travel to Pakistan, calling the visit concerning since it occurred before he became a Member of Parliament. “That’s more dangerous, because at that time he was residing at the Chief Minister’s residence. How can the son of a Chief Minister travel like that?” Sarma said.

The CM has also raised questions about the citizenship status of Gogoi’s family. CM Sarma claimed to possess documentary evidence showing that Gogoi applied to change his son’s citizenship in 2021, despite the child previously holding Indian citizenship.

Accusing the Congress party of long-standing proximity to Pakistan, CM Sarma earlier said that by appointing Gogoi to a key leadership role, the party had once again demonstrated its alleged sympathy toward India’s western neighbour. “Rahul Gandhi must answer now. The Congress has always patronised Pakistan -- and in Gogoi’s appointment, they’ve done it again,” he said.