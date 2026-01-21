‘He is my boss’: Modi praises BJP's new ‘millennial’ chief Nabin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the BJP national president and declared that the young leader will be his boss in matters related to the party. Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters here, PM Modi described 45-year-old Nabin as a "millennial" who belongs to a generation that has witnessed a great deal of change in India.

Nabin was declared the BJP national president at the party headquarters at the conclusion of the Sanghatan Parv, which saw elections to various party posts from the booth level to the national level. "When it comes to party matters, Mananiya (honourable) Nitin Nabin ji... I am a worker, and you are my boss," PM Modi said.

"Now, honourable Nitin Nabin ji is the president of all of us, and his responsibility is not just to manage the BJP but also to ensure coordination among all NDA allies," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said Nabin belongs to an era in which people heard the news on the radio in childhood and are now well-versed in using artificial intelligence. "Nitin ji has both youthful energy and a great deal of experience," the Prime Minister said.